Strome tallied a goal and placed three shots on net in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Strome tallied the latter of two goals in the second period for Washington en route to the team's comeback victory. With the twine finder, the 28-year-old center now has 16 goals, 45 points, 108 shots on net and 34 blocked shots across 54 games this season. Since Jan. 11, the Capitals' top-line center has excelled with six goals, 12 points and 30 shots on net across the last 11 games. While his offensive numbers are slightly behind the necessary pace to replicate his point-per-game campaign over 82 games a season ago, Strome is still on track for a highly productive season. Considering his current form, he is well on the way to his fourth consecutive campaign with 65 points or more, making him a strong fantasy option for the rest of the campaign.