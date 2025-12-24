Strome scored a goal in a 7-3 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.

Strome's power-play snipe put the Caps up 2-1 at 8:40 of the second period. It looked like Igor Shesterkin had robbed the pivot with a sharp glove save at the right post, but video review determined the puck had crossed the goal line. It was Strome's first PPG of the season; he had nine last year. Strome is on a modest three-game, four-point scoring streak (one goal, three assists, six shots). Overall, he has 27 points, including 20 assists, in 35 games this season.