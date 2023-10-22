Strome scored twice Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

He took a feed from Alex Ovechkin and scored at 11:25 of the third to make the game 2-1. Then Strome notched the tying goal with 2:01 left on a pass through the crease by Evgeny Kuznetsov. Strome is off to a slow start to the season -- the goals were his first points of the season (four games). He should pick up the pace soon enough.