Strome notched an assist in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Strome is on a three-game point streak, during which he has three goals, one helper and eight shots on net. The 25-year-old has been in the lineup for four straight games since he was a healthy scratch Jan. 14. He's up to 11 tallies, 24 helpers, 83 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 48 appearances this season.