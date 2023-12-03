Strome picked up an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Strome snapped a four-game point drought when he set up Tom Wilson's third-period tally. The Capitals have scored just nine times over the last five games, so it's not unusual that Strome's been affected by the team's struggles. The 26-year-old center has been one of the better forwards on the roster with eight goals, three helpers, 41 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 21 contests overall.