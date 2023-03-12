Strome contributed a goal and an assist in Washington's 5-1 win over the Islanders on Saturday.
Strome scored in the first period to tie the game at 1-1. He has 16 goals and 47 points in 66 contests this season. Strome has been held off the scoresheet just once over his last seven outings, and he's provided four goals and 10 points in that span.
