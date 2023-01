Strome logged an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Strome extended his point streak to four games -- three goals, two assists -- when he set up an Alex Ovechkin tally in the third period. The 25-year-old Strome continues to benefit from playing on the top line. For the season, the Ontario native has 36 points, 86 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 49 appearances.