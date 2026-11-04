Strome distributed two power-play assists and placed three shots on net in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Stars.

Strome plated the primary pass on each of the Capitals' two power-play goals Tuesday. Overall, the 29-year-old center is up to 11 assists, 14 points, 29 shots on net and 12 blocked shots over 13 appearances this season. He has three multi-point outings across his last five games, which should allow him to continue in his top-six role for the Caps moving forward. Strome is a notable waiver-wire addition in points-only fantasy leagues with 10 people or more.