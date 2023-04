Strome scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-2 loss to Montreal on Thursday.

Strome gave Washington a 1-0 lead at 5:30 of the first period when he drove down the left side and scored glove side on Sam Montembeault with a wrist shot. The goal was Strome's 20th, and he now has 60 points on the season, a career high. He has three points, including two goals, in his last two games.