Strome scored twice and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

This was Strome's first multi-point effort since Dec. 29 versus the Panthers. Two of his points came on the power play in this contest. He's picked up three goals and four assists, including five power-play points, over the last six games. For the season, the veteran center has 13 goals, 40 points (14 on the power play), 96 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 49 appearances.