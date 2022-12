Strome recorded a goal, a plus-2 rating and two shots during Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

Strome ripped a top-corner blast past Senators goalie Cam Talbot in the second period. The 25-year-old has a goal and three points over his last three games and continues to log prime minutes with Alex Ovechkin at even-strength and on the power play so continue to use him with confidence.