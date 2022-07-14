Strome signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Capitals on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Strome reportedly had a lot of interest after he went unqualified by the Blackhawks. The 25-year-old center had some struggles during his tenure in Chicago, but he ended last year with 48 points in 69 contests. He's best deployed in a top-six role, and he could be the Capitals' solution to missing Nicklas Backstrom (hip) for at least a majority of 2022-23.