Strome notched an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.
Strome has heated up over the last five games, collecting two goals and five helpers in that span. The 25-year-old center reached the 30-assist mark for the second time in his career. He's up to 44 points, 117 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 64 contests overall while working in a middle-six role.
