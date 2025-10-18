Strome scored twice on five shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Strome has goals in the first and third periods and also assisted on tallies by Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson (on the power play) in the final frame. After starting the year with no points through three games, Strome has six points over his last two outings. He's added a total of 11 shots on net and a plus-3 rating to begin the year. He's on the top line, so it's no surprise that the 28-year-old's offense has gotten on track relatively quickly.