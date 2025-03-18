Strome (illness) will be available for Tuesday's home game versus the Red Wings, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.
Strome will avoid missing his first game of the season -- he should resume his usual duties on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit against Detroit. The 28-year-old center is three points away from setting a new career high in his ninth NHL campaign.
