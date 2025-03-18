Now Playing

Strome (illness) will be available for Tuesday's home game versus the Red Wings, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Strome will avoid missing his first game of the season -- he should resume his usual duties on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit against Detroit. The 28-year-old center is three points away from setting a new career high in his ninth NHL campaign.

