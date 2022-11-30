Strome recorded an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Strome set up the second of Alex Ovechkin's two tallies in the first period. While he's gone six games without scoring, Strome has recorded five assists in that span. He's been getting a look as the top-line center at times, which should be good for his potential if he can stay there. The 25-year-old pivot is at five tallies, 13 helpers, 45 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 24 contests while earning nine of his 18 points on the power play.