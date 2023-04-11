Strome scored two goals in Monday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Strome opened the scoring just 36 seconds into the first period, grabbing a loose puck in the circle before firing a wrist shot past Ilya Sorokin. The 26-year-old Strome would bookend the scoring with an empty-netter in the third, sealing the Caps' victory. The two-goal game gives Strome 23 tallies on the season, a new career high. He's posted 63 points in 79 games.