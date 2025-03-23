Strome scored a goal on his lone shot on net in Saturday's 6-3 win over Florida.

Strome tallied the latter of two goals scored by the Capitals in the first minute of the second period. The 28-year-old center is up to 23 goals, 45 assists and 123 shots on net in 70 games this season. With his tally Saturday, Strome set a new career high in points with 68, passing his 67 from last season. That production includes 22 points in his last 21 games. Strome has thrived centering Washington's top line this season, as he's tied for 26th in points across the league.