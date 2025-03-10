Strome tallied a goal on his lone shot attempt in Sunday's 4-2 win against Seattle.

Strome's tally gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead early in the second period. His tally brought his season totals to 19 goals, 61 points and 115 shots on net in 64 games this season. The 28-year-old center scored his first goal since Feb. 23 when he had a three-game goal streak. Strome has been a consistent force on offense for Washington and has 17 points in his last 15 games. With a large amount of usage on the Capitals' top line and power play, he's in a great spot to pass his career-best of 67 points by the end of this season.