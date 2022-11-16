Strome scored a goal during a 5-2 loss to the host Panthers on Tuesday.

Strome entered Tuesday with only one goal in 11 career contests against the Panthers. Against goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, the 25-year-old center compiled just one goal on 13 shots. Down 2-0 Tuesday, Strome beat the odds and converted the Capitals' first goal, connecting on a rising wrister during 4-on-4 play. Strome, who has five goals this season, finished with five shots during the defeat.