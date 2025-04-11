Strome scored a power-play goal and tallied three shots on net in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

Strome lit the lamp for Washington's second power-play goal of the night and the team's first tally of the second period. Overall, the 28-year-old center has 26 goals, 77 points and 137 shots on net in 78 appearances this season. With Thursday's tally, Strome extended his point streak to six games where he has nine points in that span. Strome is paying dividends for fantasy managers who took the top-line center at the start of the season. He is currently tied for 25th in points with Tampa Bay's Jake Guentzel. With a few games left in the regular season, Strome has a chance to reach the 80-point mark for the first time in his career. He has excellent value in all fantasy formats for the remainder of this year's action.