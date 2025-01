Strome tallied two power-play points, with a goal and an assist, in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Rangers.

After a four-game scoring drought, Strome has roared back with a goal and five points in his last five games. The 27-year-old continues to lead the Capitals in scoring, compiling 43 points in 39 games. Strome should improve his output and consistency with a healthy Alex Ovechkin back on his line.