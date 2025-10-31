Strome (lower body) won't play versus the Islanders on Friday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Strome was considered a game-time decision but did not take the ice for warmups. He hasn't been ruled out for Saturday's game in Buffalo, and it's possible the Capitals are simply making sure he doesn't play back-to-back contests immediately upon his return from injury. Sonny Milano will likely be in the lineup Friday.