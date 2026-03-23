Strome logged a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Strome continues to be snakebit for scoring -- he has gone 15 games without a goal. In that span, he has six helpers and 22 shots on net, a level of production that has seen him occasionally slip off the first line. Strome is at 51 points (19 on the power play), 130 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 69 appearances. Barring a late surge, he could miss the 60-point mark for the first time in his four years with the Capitals.