Strome collected three assists, one on the power play, and had the only successful attempt in the shootout during Friday's 7-6 win over the Hurricanes.

After helping to set up two Sonny Milano tallies and a power-play strike by Alex Ovechkin, Strome beat Pyotr Kochetkov in the fifth round of the shootout to secure a crucial extra point in the standings for the Caps. Strome is having a huge finish to the campaign, racking up three goals and 21 points over the last 16 games, and he sits three points short of his second straight 60-point season.