Strome collected three assists, one on the power play, and had the only successful attempt in the shootout during Friday's 7-6 win over the Hurricanes.
After helping to set up two Sonny Milano tallies and a power-play strike by Alex Ovechkin, Strome beat Pyotr Kochetkov in the fifth round of the shootout to secure a crucial extra point in the standings for the Caps. Strome is having a huge finish to the campaign, racking up three goals and 21 points over the last 16 games, and he sits three points short of his second straight 60-point season.
More News
-
Capitals' Dylan Strome: Two points versus Calgary•
-
Capitals' Dylan Strome: Grabs three helpers vs. Pens•
-
Capitals' Dylan Strome: Three points in Friday's win•
-
Capitals' Dylan Strome: Extends point streak•
-
Capitals' Dylan Strome: Three-point effort in win•
-
Capitals' Dylan Strome: Registers assist Sunday•