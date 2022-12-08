Strome recorded a goal and a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Strome helped T.J. Oshie tie the game on the power play in the second period, then potted his sixth goal of the season with 10:41 remaining in the third to break the 1-1 tie. The goal held up as Strome's first game-winner of the season. Ryan Strome's younger brother has produced at a point-per-game pace over the past six.