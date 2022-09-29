Strome tallied two goals, five shots and a plus-2 rating during Wednesday's 3-1 preseason win over the Flyers.
Strome shined in his first preseason action with the Capitals alongside fellow newcomer Connor Brown and Joe Snively. The 25-year-old is expected to serve as Washington's second-line center while Nicklas Backstrom (hip) is on the mend, making him a viable commodity in all fantasy formats for the 2022-23 campaign.
