Strome scored twice on three shots in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Devils.

Strome put the Capitals up 2-0 in the first period. He then added a power-play mark early in the third to tie the game at 4-4. All four of his points this season have been goals, coming over a pair of two-score efforts. The 26-year-old center has added 13 shots on net and a plus-2 rating. Strome has played on the top line lately, which should allow him more good looks on offense if he can stay there.