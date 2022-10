Strome is practicing on the top line Saturday, according to Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic.

Strome is centering Alex Ovechkin and Connor Brown as coach Peter Laviolette flipped Strome and Evgeny Kuznetsov, who will now center the second unit. Strome has an assist in two games in 2022-23, after coming over from the Blackhawks who did not qualify him in the summer.