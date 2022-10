Strome compiled a goal and an assist as the Capitals rallied to a 6-4 victory over the Canucks on Monday.

Strome, who was drafted No. 3 overall pick in 2015, has dressed for three teams during his seven seasons. A 22-goal scorer for the Blackhawks last season, Strome appears to be adjusting quickly to his new teammates. He notched his first goal with the Capitals on the power play and earned a man-advantage helper on Alex Ovechkin's first goal, 56 seconds into the first period.