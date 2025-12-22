Strome collected two even-strength helpers, two shots, two PIM and a plus-1 rating in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Strome assisted on both of Ethen Frank's goals in the second half of this home-and-home set. Strome now has points in back-to-back outings after a five-game slump, his longest of the campaign. The left-shot center will always be a top-six fixture while seeing power-play work, so it wouldn't be surprising to see his offensive output be more consistent going forward. However, he's on pace for around 15 goals, which would be well shy of the 29 he potted over 82 regular-season games in 2024-25.