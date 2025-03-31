Strome recorded two assists, four shots on goal and a minus-3 in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Sabres.
This wasn't a pretty game for the Capitals, but it was Strome's second multi-point effort in March. The center ended the month with five goals, six assists and a minus-7 rating over 14 games. For the season, he's earned his first 70-point season (23 goals, 47 assists) while adding 128 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 73 appearances.
