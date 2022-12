Strome posted an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Strome helped out on a Trevor van Riemsdyk goal, as the two former Blackhawks got a little revenge against their old team. Over the last 13 games, Strome has a goal and nine assists while mainly seeing top-line usage. The center has six goals, 17 helpers, 60 shots on net, 11 power-play points and a minus-9 rating through 31 contests overall.