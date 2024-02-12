Strome posted an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Strome's drop-pass led to an Alex Ovechkin shot that deflected off a Canuck and into the net. The helper was Strome's seventh point over the last six games, a span in which he's been kept off the scoresheet just once. The Capitals have had trouble scoring this year, but Strome has been a bright spot with 20 goals, 15 assists, 112 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 51 appearances in a top-six role.