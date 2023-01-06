Strome picked up three assists in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Strome picked up his first helper in the second period when his shot deflected off the helmet of Martin Fehervary and into the back of the net. He would add another two primary assists on power-play goals from T.J. Oshie and Alex Ovechkin in the third. Strome has now tallied seven points (two goals, five assists) in his last five games. The 25-year-old center has eight goals and 23 assists on the season while logging 14 points on the man advantage.