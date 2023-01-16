Strome skated on the top line alongside Alex Ovechkin and Connor Sheary during the morning skate and is poised to return Monday against the Islanders, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Strome returns after serving as a healthy scratch during Washington's 3-1 loss to the Flyers on Saturday. Though he has gone three games without a point, the 25-year-old has posted a respectable 31 points in 44 games during his inaugural season with the Capitals and returns to a very cushy spot on the top line with Alex Ovechkin so fantasy managers should feel free to get him off their own benches.