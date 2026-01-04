Capitals' Dylan Strome: Scores goal vs. Chicago
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strome scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.
Strome has scored goals in back-to-back games and remains on a tear. He's cracked the scoresheet in seven of his last eight appearances while posting 10 points (four goals, six assists) in that stretch.
