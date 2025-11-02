Strome netted a goal and put six shots on target in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sabres.

After missing two games with a lower-body injury, Strome got back on the scoresheet just outside of the first minute of Saturday's contest. With the twine finder, Strome has three goals, 11 points and 22 shots on net in 10 appearances this season. The 28-year-old center was off to a hot start with 10 points across a five-game stretch to begin the season, so his tally Saturday is an encouraging sign that he'll continue to be a focal point of the Capitals' offense this year. It'll be a tough task to repeat his point-per-game scoring output through 82 regular-season games last year, but Strome should finish above the 70-point mark even if he slows down a bit offensively.