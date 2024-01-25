Strome tallied a pair of goals on three shots in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Strome provided a lone bright spot in the defeat, scoring both of Washington's goals in the final period. The 26-year-old Strome came into Wednesday's matchup with just one goal and three points in his last seven contests. Overall, he's up to 18 goals and 30 points through 46 games while centering the Capitals' top line this season.