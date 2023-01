Strome scored two goals on four shots, fueling the Capitals to a 4-0 win over the Coyotes on Thursday.

The first star of the game, Strome opened the scoring with a redirection off a point shot from Dmitry Orlov. He would beat Karel Vejmelka in the third period off a feed from Evgeny Kuznetsov to extend the Capitals' lead to 4-0. Strome now has goals in back-to-back games after going pointless for a four-game span. On the season, Strome has 11 goals and 34 points in 47 games.