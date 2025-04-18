Strome logged a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.
Strome ends the regular season as a point-per-game player for the first time in his career. He achieved that milestone in what's become a familiar way -- he set up Alex Ovechkin's power-play tally in the second period. The 28-year-old Strome played in all 82 games for the season year in a row, earning 29 goals, 53 assists, 34 power-play points, 149 shots on net, 54 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. He'll remain a key part of the Capitals' offense in the playoffs.
