Strome signed a five-year, $25 million contract extension Friday.

Strome was slated to be an RFA at the end of the season as he signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Capitals in July. The 25-year-old center is on pace for his best season in his career, as he has 11 goals and 36 points in 52 games. Strome has been a force on the power play in 2022-23 with three goals and 14 points thus far.