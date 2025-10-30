Strome (lower body) skated in a non-contact jersey ahead of practice Thursday, according to Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Strome sat out Tuesday's tilt in Dallas and should be considered doubtful Friday against the Islanders. Strome is off to a great start with two goals, eight assists and 16 shots on goal in nine appearances this season. Connor McMichael has taken over as the Capitals' top center in during Strome's absence.