Strome opened the scoring late in the first period, beating Logan Thompson off the rush with the eventual game-winning goal in the 3-0 win. The goal snapped a five-game scoreless streak for Strome after he tallied six goals in his previous five contests. The 26-year-old center still doesn't have an assist on the year, though he's up to seven goals through 14 games.