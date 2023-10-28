Strome scored a power-play goal in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Wild.

The 26-year-old center had an easy tap-in late in the first period after Alex Ovechkin drew all the defensive attention to one side of the net before he slid a pass to Strome at Marc-Andre Fleury's back door. That's now five goals in the last four games for Strome, and while he's still looking for his first helper of the season, skating with Ovie at even strength and on the top power-play unit is paying big dividends so far.