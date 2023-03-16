Strome dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sabres.

Strome set up goals by T.J. Oshie on the power play and Alex Ovechkin at even strength in the latter's return from a lower-body injury. This effort extended Strome's point streak to six games, as he's produced three goals and seven assists during this productive run.