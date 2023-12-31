Strome notched an assist and blocked three shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.

Strome set up an Alex Ovechkin goal just after a power play in the second period. The helper snapped a three-game slump for Strome, though the Capitals scored just three times over that span as they continue to struggle to put up much offense. The 26-year-old center has been one of their more productive forwards with 21 points (seven on the power play), 75 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 34 appearances, mainly in a top-line role. Strome could be shuffled out of that position if head coach Spencer Carbery makes drastic changes to the forward lines.