Strome suffered a lower-body injury and won't return to Saturday's clash against Ottawa.

Strome entered Saturday's action with two goals and 10 points in eight appearances this year. He also set a career high in the 2024-25 regular season with 82 points, so he's a big part of the Capitals' offense. If Strome isn't available Tuesday in Dallas, then Connor McMichael will probably shift into the top six, and Sonny Milano will likely draw back into the lineup.