Strome pocketed three assists, two on the power play, in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Canadiens.

The 28-year-old center had a hand in two of Alex Ovechkin's three goals on the night, helping the future Hall of Famer to his 33rd career hat trick. Strome has put together a productive November alongside his illustrious linemate, delivering three goals and 10 points in 10 games after missing the last couple contests in October with a lower-body injury.