Strome notched a goal and two assists during Tuesday's 6-2 win over New Jersey.

Strome was held scoreless in the first two periods but he opened up the scoring in the third period as the Capitals pulled away from the Devils. He followed up his tally with primary assists on both goals by Alex Ovechkin in 16:12 of ice time. Over the past nine games, Strome has been a consistent offensive threat for the Capitals, recording five goals and six assists. The 26-year old center is looking to smash his previous career high of 23 goals as he has already amassed 21 tallies with 28 games still remaining for the Capitals.